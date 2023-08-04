Tork Motors has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer easy financing across India. The partnership aims to make the Kratos-R more accessible. EMI options are available starting at Rs 4,999 per month. Tork Motors centres will soon be supported by HDFC Bank representatives.

The Kratos-R was launched by the company in the year 2002. This year at the Auto Expo, Kratos-R was introduced with significant changes. This e-motorcycle is available in new jet black with grey hues.

Commenting on the partnership, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “We are delighted to associate with HDFC Bank as our finance partner. This partnership enhances the portfolio of financial assistance package that we offer to our customers across our dealerships. It is our aim to provide immediate and comprehensive financial solutions, ensuring a hassle-free process for all buyers. Our commitment to advancing electric mobility in the country remains steadfast as we strive to bring together all essential solutions under one roof.”

Arvind Kapil, Group Head – Retail Assets. HDFC Bank, said, “We are excited to partner with Tork Motors to offer lucrative offers to the brand’s customers and be a part of their e-mobility journey. We offer attractive interest rates that make e-motorcycle ownership a pleasant experience for all our customers. In addition, we are glad that we will be contributing towards making our environment greener and cleaner.”