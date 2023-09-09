Tork Motors opens 2nd experience zone in Pune

Tork Motors, one of India’s first electric motorcycle manufacturers has opened its second experience zone (showroom) in Pune, on the occasion of World EV Day.

The facility was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The first Tork Experience Zone was also inaugurated in Pune, last year.

The new 3S facility will be home to the brand’s Kratos-R motorcycle and will offer sales and after sales services to consumers in the region. Customers

Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “We are optimistic that this facility will help us further our mission of offering a holistic EV ownership experience to our customers in and around the city.”

The Tork Kratos-R is a premium commuter e-motorcycle that offers great performance and handling while attracting eyeballs for its sporty stance.

On the tech front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 4.0 kWH li-ion battery pack (IP 67 rated) powering a 9kW ‘Axial Flux’ motor, which has recently been granted a patent, enabling it to develop a peak torque of 38Nm at 96% efficiency. It has three ride modes – Eco, City & Sport – enable the riders to harness the potential of this package based on their riding styles. The IDC range is 180km (in Eco mode) while the Kratos-R is capable of reaching a top speed of 105kmph (in Sport mode). It also gets a reverse mode for added rider convenience.

Earlier this year, the Kratos-R was refreshed with significant changes. It now comes with a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals for enhanced appeal and comes with a fast-charging port. The motorcycle is available in five colours. The EV maker recently launched the Urban edition of Kratos-R for the urban commuters.