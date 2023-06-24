Top factors to consider before installing an EV charger at home

By: Simon Britter, Global Product Manager at Exicom Power-Systems

The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing as people become more climate conscious and fuel prices rise. EVs are cost-effective, efficient and eco-friendly compared to traditional fuel and gasoline-powered vehicles. The Economic Survey presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 reveals that India’s domestic electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to reach 10 million annual sales, growing at a CAGR of 49 % between 2022 and 2030. The rise in the adoption of EVs is a positive step towards a more sustainable future.

However, buying an EV can be overwhelming for those who are new to the technology. It is important to research and compare different models, as well as consider factors such as driving range, charging infrastructure, and battery life.

So, if you are considering purchasing an EV and installing an EV charger at home or in your business, it is important to keep in mind several key elements to ensure a seamless and efficient charging experience. From understanding the different types of EV chargers available to considering the charging speed and cost, taking the time to research and plan for the installation of an EV charger can save you time, money, and frustration in the long run.

In this article, we will explore some of the most important factors to consider about charging an electric vehicle.

When planning to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) and install EV chargers at home, there are several things to keep in mind.

Driving Habits

It is important to consider the way that you use a vehicle, your driving habits, before purchasing an EV. This will help you select an EV with the appropriate range and charging capabilities. For instance, if you have a long commute, you may need an EV with a longer battery range so that you won’t need to stop and charge during your normal day, or if you plan to take frequent road trips, you may want an EV with fast charging capabilities to help get you to your destination without undue delay.

Charging Infrastructure

In addition to purchasing an EV, it is essential to consider the availability of charging infrastructure in your area. This includes public charging stations and the potential for home charging. You can find out where charging stations are located and what types of charging they offer by checking online maps or apps. The Indian government has set an ambitious target of having at least one charging station for every 3 km in cities and every 25 km on highways by 2030. Where charging at home is an option, it is cost effective making use of domestic tariffs, and convenient allowing you to charge your EV whilst you sleep.

Cost of Installation

Individuals in India are allowed to establish their own electric vehicle charging stations, as per the government’s regulations. However, it is important to adhere to the standards and checklist provided by the power ministry. To ensure a successful installation, it is crucial to consider factors such as supply infrastructure, safety, and technology.

The cost of installing an EV charging station can vary depending on the type of equipment, electrical upgrades needed, and installation fees. When choosing an EV, consider the total cost of ownership, including the cost of purchasing and installing charging equipment.

Battery life and warranty

The battery is one of the most expensive components of an EV, so it’s important to consider its lifespan and warranty. Most EV batteries are designed to last for many years, but their performance will degrade over time. Make sure to check the warranty period and any conditions that may affect battery replacement.

Compatibility with Charging Equipment

It is crucial to ensure that the EV you select is compatible with the charging equipment you intend to install at home. Most EVs are compatible with standard Level 2 charging stations, which is common for home chargers and also at most public charging locations, however some vehicles may require specialized equipment or adapters.

Electrical Capacity

It is necessary to ensure that your home’s electrical system has enough capacity to support the charging station. A Level 2 charging station usually needs a dedicated 40-amp circuit, so you may need to upgrade your electrical panel or wiring to handle the extra load. It may also be possible to use a lower power circuit but resulting in a slower charging speed.

Rebates and Incentives

You should check for any incentives available for purchasing an EV or installing a home charging station. Some states and utilities provide rebates or tax credits and the Union Budget has also allocated INR 51.72 billion towards its FAME-II scheme to subsidize and promote the adoption of clean energy vehicles.

By taking into account these crucial factors, you can select an EV that meets your driving and charging needs and ensure that your home can support your charging requirements.

