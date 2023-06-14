The future of automotive electrification in India

By: Dhritisunder Bhattacharya | Application Development Manager, IN & SEA Region Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division, 3M India Limited

Transportation is a fundamental need of modern life. At the same time, it is also one of the significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Research revealed that the transport industry accounts for approximately one quarter of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn, has steered the demand in electric vehicle adoption in Asian countries.

It is also pivotal to switch to Electric Vehicles (EV) to meet national emission goals and a global 1.5-degrees Celsius climate change target. Fortunately, about 50% of the states in India have EV policies that include benefits like monetary subsidies on EV purchase, exemption from road tax, vehicle registration fees, and low loan interest rates on EVs. What’s more, the policies also cover under its ambit initiatives for public transportation and last mile delivery providers to purchase electric vehicles in large numbers.

The future outlook is to have 30% EV penetration for passenger cars, 70% for commercial vehicles, and 80% for two and three wheelers by 2030. While there’s a long way to go, large corporations in the automotive space are moving the needle on renewable energy transition by leveraging cutting-edge auto electrification technologies. 3M is harnessing science-based innovations at scale via its 3M Forward program to showcase how materials science-based innovation at scale can help society progress against three megatrends that is shaping our future. Recognizing the potential growth of the EV market in India and the need to address the challenges that comes with the adoption of EV, 3M is accelerating its solutions for the EV market through a range of solutions as outlined in this piece.

Innovation in electric vehicle insulation

The EV industry is abuzz with innovation in various verticals, particularly with regard to the development of electric vehicle insulation for batteries. We are working towards creating solutions that help suppliers and OEMs achieve higher voltages and longer range through thermal management.

By leveraging this technology, we can help extend the life of EV batteries, and at the same time, tackle range and recharge time. Additionally, this also ensures streamlined processes and faster assembly.

Creating solid and reliable EV batteries is a skill that is largely dependent on containing electrical charge. We can successfully address this concern with the use of tapes and films, alongside solid epoxy insulating resins that offer great flexibility and hardness for a range of designs. Moreover, such solutions can help manufacturers design EV batteries for a broad range of temperatures.

But here’s another pressing issue that the industry faces. Excessive temperatures can impact the performance of EV batteries and shorten the battery life permanently. How can this be tackled?

In extreme temperatures, battery enhancement materials help the battery operate within the optimal range to ensure the maintenance of battery storage capacity and performance over the lifetime of the EV. Furthermore, cooling fillers made from materials such as boron nitride can offer improved performance, reliability and minimize wastage.

These ceramic fillers enhance the thermal conductivity of polymers, while maintaining electrical insulation. Interestingly, boron nitride fillers are up to 20 times more thermally conductive than aluminium fillers and 8 times more when used in polymers.

Another solution can be hollow glass bubbles by 3M that can help lower the weight, improve thermal insulation and ensure better flow of low-viscosity potting resins.

We have also developed a noise absorber with 14% recycled PET staple fibre content — a first-of-its-kind innovation in the world that cuts off road noise significantly and helps achieve improved acoustic performance than its predecessors. It is also water-resistant.

Additionally, there is also a growing market for assembly solutions of EV batteries. There is a wide selection of bonding and joining solutions available that include adhesives to deliver semi-structural and structural strength, making them ideal for use with, or in place of, mechanical fasteners. Battery sealants, too, can reduce the time spent cutting and fitting.

Sustainability is a piece that cannot be detached from the picture. We are creating Interam mat mount products in India at our Ranjangaon plant by leveraging state-of-the-art i4.0 proprietary compass technology. The product contains water soluble resin agglomeration, while the product is made in India with less than 3% organic binder content. This solution is helpful in making wastewater safer for the environment.

Additionally, the development of paintable blackout as a value addition for the Tier 1 supplier to auto OEMs is another highlight. These are utilised as decorative piano black skins that help reduce the OEMs carbon footprint and at the same time, eliminates plating related processes, freeing up huge painting line capacities and building energy savings for OEMs and tiers. The black film from 3M is added with a thin layer of clear coat giving it a pleasant piano black appearance.

Modernising powertrain for EVs

The future of EVs is not just about tackling battery concerns, but also in enabling greater range. For this, a heavily optimised powertrain is the need of the hour that can seamlessly manage the chemistry between the battery, inverter and motor.

How is it possible to maximise power density and efficiency? It’s directly linked with minimising the size and weight of the motor. This ensures enhanced energy efficiency without compromising on performance.

Today, we are creating solutions like interface pads, film tapes and electrical powder resins that can help improve electrical insulation and temperature performance, while minimising wastage.

Moreover, we also have some industry leading solutions that are ideal for traction motors, with a focus on rotors, stators and power electronics including inverters and converters.

The future

Propelling electric vehicles for the future is a dream that is gradually taking shape not just globally, but also in India. The Economic Survey 2023 predicts that India’s EV market will grow with a CAGR of 49% between 2022 and 2030, with 10 million annual sales by 2030.

In the recent Union Budget 2023, a budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore has been earmarked for crucial capital investments aimed at achieving energy transition and net zero targets by 2070.

All in all, with equal synergies from large corporations, OEMs and suppliers, and the government, the EV market is likely to get a bigger push to steer the ecosystem in India.

