The Dawn Project and Major Tesla investor to test Tesla’s autonomous driving capabilities June 22

American public safety advocacy group The Dawn Project along with Ross Gerber, President and CEO, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, a major tesla investor will test Tesla’s Full Self-Driving capabilities in real-world situation in California on June 22.

The Dawn Project was founded by Dan O’Dowd, a leading expert in creating software that is claimed to never fail and can’t be hacked. He is said to have created the secure operating systems for projects including Boeing’s 787s, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Fighter Jets, the Boeing B1-B Intercontinental Nuclear Bomber, and NASA’s Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle. The Dawn Project aims to make computers safe for humanity, by making safety-critical software systems unhackable.

As part of the demonstration, The Dawn Project will test to see how the latest version of Tesla Full Self-Driving behaves in real world situations and the safety features included in the software.

O’Down and Gerber will conduct a series of tests in and around Santa Barbara, California, including a drive to test how Tesla Full Self-Driving reacts to real-world situations, as well as a demonstration of The Dawn Project’s Super Bowl tests.

They plan on having a point-by-point discussion and debate about the risks and rewards to society of autonomous systems followed by a FSD drive around Santa Barbara where both will experience the technology in real-life and discuss the performance of the software and safety features.

O’Down said: “I am excited for Ross to test Tesla Full Self-Driving with us in real world situations. Ross is extremely accomplished and highly regarded in the Tesla investment community.”

Gerber added: “I am looking forward to meeting with Dan and The Dawn Project to debate the best ways to advance this highly important software while protecting society from the risks. The Dawn Project has caused a major stir in the Tesla community, and while Dan and I disagree over the best approach to developing the software, we both agree that safety of society is equally important in advancing technology. This event promises to be very insightful.”

The Dawn Project says the first problem it is tackling is Elon Musk’s reckless deployment of unsafe Full Self-Driving Tesla cars on the roads.

Gerber is the Co-Founder, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. He and the Gerber Kawasaki team oversee $2.2 billion (Rs 18,143 crore) of investments, focused on technology, clean energy and transportation, consumer discretionary, media and entertainment. The firm has over 10,000 clients.