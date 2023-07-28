Tesla officials likely to meet Piyush Goyal soon, company’s India entry on agenda: Report

Amid strong buzz over Tesla’s India entry, there are reports that the senior officials of Elon Musk’s company are likely to meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal soon. Several media reports say that the Tesla executives are likely to discuss company’s India roadmap with the minister.

An ET report also said that Tesla executives met Invest India CEO Nivruti Rai and are likely to meet other government officials as well. It should be noted that earlier in July, Goyal and Musk had a virtual meeting. Tesla’s India entry has gained renewed attention ever since Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US during his State Visit in June.

The ET report further added that both electronics and information technology ministry as well as the commerce ministry have been discussing Tesla manufacturing plans in India. The electric carmaker will also set up battery manufacturing facilities in the country. So far, Tesla has set up its manufacturing bases in India’s neighbour China. In Europe, it has manufacturing presence in the Netherlands. Musk’s company has major presence in home country the US along with Canada and Mexico.

Tesla has been looking for selling EVs in booming Indian market. However, there has been no agreement regarding its sale and production operations in the country. While Tesla wants lower duties as well as tax breaks, the Indian government has so far not agreed to it. The Narendra Modi government wants Tesla to explore domestic supply chain ecosystem in the country.

Meanwhile, an earlier PTI report said that the government will not work on any special category or separate policy for facilitating Tesla’s India entry. The report quoting a senior official said that in case world’s biggest EV maker decides, it can apply for already existing support mechanisms such as auto sector PLI among others.