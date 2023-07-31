TelioEV listed around 10,000 EV charging stations on its app

TelioEV, EV Charging Management Solutions provider, has announced listing over 10,000 EV charging stations on its Discovery App within twelve months since its inception. These charging stations are located across 27 states.

The top three states with the highest number of charging stations where TelioEV has partnered are Maharashtra with 2500 stations, followed by Delhi with around 1850 stations, and Karnataka with 1600 EV charging stations. The other main states are Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP, and Kerala. TelioEV also has a presence in major metrosh.

TelioEV has listed ten thousand plus chargers that are discoverable through the TelioEV discovery app. Customers are able to easily locate and utilise EV charging stations. The app informs EV users about the availability or non-availability status of the charging stations. It also provides filter options for the type of charger, the number of charging ports available, the type of port, distance, and price.

Speaking about this, Dr. Lalit Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TelioEV, said, ‘It’s a great pride that in such a short span of time, we have listed a good number of charging stations on our Discovery app. We will continue to list more charging stations, expanding our reach and providing reliable charging infrastructure for EV users across India.’