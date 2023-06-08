Tata Technologies inaugurates 22 Tech Centres in Tamil Nadu to meet Industry 4.0 requirements

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company inaugurated 22 Industry 4.0 Technology centres.

The inauguration was done by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at an event held in Oragadam, Chennai, also present at the event were N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons; Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies; T M Anbarasan, Minister for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises; C V Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development; T R Baalu, Member of Parliament, Sriperumbudur and K Selvaperundhagai, MLA, Sriperumbudur along with other dignitaries from various fields.

It was in June 2022, Tata Technologies had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Tamil Nadu government to transform 71 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the State into technology centres with modern infrastructure and training facilities to meet the industry 4.0 standards.

Along with the technology transformation of the ITIs, Tata Technologies would also provide industrial support for trainers’ training and ensuring maintenance of the new set-up. Post upgradation, these technology centres will not only cater to the advanced skill requirements of students but also act as technology and industrial hubs for the MSMEs.

These centres aim to facilitate upskilling through long-term courses such as manufacturing process control & automation, industrial robotics, mechanic electric vehicle, virtual verification and advanced manufacturing among others. The centres offer short-term upskilling courses in areas of electric vehicle maintenance, robotics, automation, CAD/CAM, CNC machining, advanced plumbing, and additive manufacturing. The upgraded technology centres will help upskill and reskill the youth of Tamil Nadu to meet the emerging industrial requirements of the state, thereby attracting more investments, creating more job opportunities, and helping the Tamil Nadu government grow its economy.