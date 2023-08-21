Tata Technologies joins AUTOSAR as a premium partner

Tata Technologies, a global product engineering, and digital services company has joined AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System Architecture), a global development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a premium partner.

The industry body has more than 280 partners, including BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, GM, DaimlerChrysler, PSA, Toyota, Bosch, Siemens, Peugeot Citroen Automobiles and Continental, among others around the world.

AUTOSAR aims to standardise the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration.

Need for standardisation

The rapid advancement of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) has amplified the complexity of automotive software in terms of functionality and architecture, leading to increased development costs and time for vehicle manufacturers. This growth is further compounded by the shift towards centralised electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures powered by high-performance computing units that handle mixed-critical safety applications. It plays a key role in addressing these challenges by providing standardisation and a foundational framework.

Tata Technologies says it believes that its deep automotive domain knowledge and understanding of the physical and digital layers of product engineering in automotive enables it to develop safety critical automotive software with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. Through this partnership, Tata Technologies aims to collaborate with AUTOSAR in the development of new standards and software architecture for the future vehicle systems and will promote and facilitate the adoption of AUTOSAR standards globally.

Warren Harris, CEO, Tata Technologies said, “This partnership further strengthens our commitment to the automotive industry and enables us to work more closely with the other members to develop and implement open standards that aim to improve the efficiency of the development process, reduce costs and increase the overall quality of the vehicles.”

Thomas Ruping, Chairperson, AUTOSAR said, “With their vast experience in the automotive domain and expertise in both AUTOSAR platforms, Tata Technologies will be contributing towards the development of new concepts and standards across these platforms.”