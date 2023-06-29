Tata Power partners Ayodhya Development Authority to setup EV charging infrastructure

Tata Power, one of the leading players in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure space, has collaborated with the Ayodhya Development Authority to set up EV charging points in public parking locations across the city.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya; Nitish Kumar, District Magistrate, Ayodhya; Vishal Singh, VC, Ayodhya Development Authority along with Virendra Goyal, Head- Business Development (EV Charging), Tata Power.

Under the collaboration, Tata Power proposes to install EV charging points at key locations accessible to the public, including Parking Survya Kund , Guptar Ghat , Amaniganj multi-level parking (MLCP) in front of the Jalkal Department; Kaushesh Kunj MLCP parking near the Ayodhya railway station; Tedhi Bazar MLCP parking on the east and west sides of Ayodhya; and the Collectorate Office parking in Ayodhya. These sites have been strategically chosen to provide convenient and accessible charging facilities for EV users, ensuring a seamless charging experience across the city.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken significant steps to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. To incentivise EV purchases, the government offers a 3-year exemption from tax and registration fees. Moreover, EVs manufactured within the state receive a 5-year exemption, further encouraging the growth of local EV manufacturing and supporting the state’s economy. These measures aim to make EVs more affordable and accessible in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Virendra Goyal said, “Our approach encompasses a comprehensive focus on infrastructure development, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations. Through our partnership with the Ayodhya Development Authority, we are fully committed to establishing a seamless and easily accessible charging ecosystem for electric vehicle users in Ayodhya. By leveraging our extensive experience and expertise in advanced technologies, we are dedicated to supporting the city’s sustainable transportation objectives and driving the transition towards a cleaner and more environmentally friendly future for the city and the nation.”

At present, Tata Power has installed a total of 110 public, semi-public charging stations across Uttar Pradesh. The company claims to have nearly 60 percent market share in the EV charging space in India and has installed over 40,000 home chargers, more than 4,000 public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points.