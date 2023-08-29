scorecardresearch
Tata Power partners Anand Group to expand renewable energy generation

The project is expected to eliminate around 5,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, aligning with TPREL’s mission to provide clean energy for its Commercial and Industrial (C & I) customers.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Tata Power Renewable Energy
Representational image courtesy: Tata Power Renewable Energy

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a leading renewable energy company in India and a subsidiary of Tata Power has signed a Group Captive Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) for 4.4 MW AC with Tier 1 supplier Anand Group.

Under the agreement, TPREL will facilitate the generation of 10 million units of clean energy through renewable sources. The project is expected to eliminate around 5,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, aligning with TPREL’s mission to provide clean energy for its Commercial and Industrial (C & I) customers.

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy said, “We are pleased to support the Anand Group as it embarks on its clean energy transformative journey. This group captive project highlights our commitment to support the automotive industry in becoming more sustainable and environmentally focussed.”

Rajeev Gera, President – Business Development & Corporate Materials, Anand Group, said, “As Tata Power Renewable and Anand Group join hands in this group captive project, we are together setting the path—and new benchmarks—for a greener future together.”

Earlier, Tata Power and the Anand Group collaborated for a 10.1-MW Solar PV Park power project, located in Maharashtra, India. This latest Group Captive PPA signifies the synergistic efforts of TPREL and Anand in promoting renewable energy adoption, yielding tangible environmental benefits.

This approach provides cost-effective renewable energy access for multiple participants, aligning with the government’s sustainability objectives. With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 7,787 MW including 3,655 MW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 09:54 IST

