Tata Motors unveils LPT 1916 truck, launches customer engagement initiative

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers has unveiled LPT 1916 truck, with what it claims comes with value-added services.

The company says the LPT 1916 offers the highest payload in its segment, allowing higher income and profitability to the fleet owners. It is powered by a 3.3-litre diesel engine and comes with the walkthrough LPT cabin designed for driver comfort, in day and sleeper configurations. The LPT 1916 has been engineered to ensure the highest profitability and reliability, and is equipped with the latest features like cruise control, Gear Shift Advisor, dual-mode fuel economy switch, low-rolling-resistance tyres and engine brake.

In addition, it has started the customer engagement initiative christened Truck Utsav, which aims to raise awareness of its latest vehicles and mobility solutions, showcasing innovative and technologically-advanced trucks with unique value-added services. The Truck Utsav will be held in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chennai, among others.

Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors said, “Truck Utsav, our latest programme, is an event that epitomises our commitment to engaging with our valued customers and partners. The highlight of the show is the all-new Tata LPT 1916, which will set the highest standards in the segment for customer profitability, equipped with fuel-efficient powertrain and best-in-class features. Truck Utsav provides the perfect platform to engage with our customers, fostering invaluable insights and partnerships.”

The CV maker says it has gone beyond the BS6 Phase 2 mandatory norms to upgrade the vehicles ‘bumper to bumper’ with more features, efficient powertrains and richer value-adds.