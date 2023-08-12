Tata Motors has announced the achievement of an outstanding milestone of 1 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) on road. The company has had an extraordinary journey of leading the EV revolution in India over the past three years.

Tata Motors sells 1 lakh EVs

The journey from its first 10,000 to 1 lakh EVs has constantly moved ahead with a narrowing gap, with the last 50,000 being achieved in just 9 months. To mark this special occasion, Tata Motors lit the skies with a spectacular drone show, showcasing its journey of a dream manifesting into reality.

Commenting on this special occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Today is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate a very important milestone of 1 lakh Tata EVs. This milestone gives us a sense of satisfaction that our bold move to enter electrification has helped the acceptance of a technology that will accelerate India towards net carbon zero.”

Shaping the future of mobility, Tata EVs have covered a distance of 1.4 billion kilometres. Ushering in an era of reduced carbon emissions and pollution, the collective efforts of the customers have saved a notable 2,19,432 tons of CO2 emissions, making a significant positive impact on the environment.

Also Read Tata Motors collaborates with KPKB, special offer on EVs

From an economic standpoint, Tata EV owners have collectively saved a staggering INR 7 billion on fuel costs during the ownership of their electric vehicles. This substantial saving reflects on the cost-effective and sustainable nature of this technology. To ‘Go Beyond’, Tata Motors has already declared its 3 phase EV strategy.

More EVs on cards

The company plans to offer different body styles at several accessible price points, meeting the evolving needs of the EV consumers. Tata Motors has already showcased future concepts at the Auto Expo 2023 – the Curvv, Harrier EV, Sierra EV and the Avinya. These aspirational EVs will open up new segments of customers in India.

Charging infrastructure will further penetrate to every corner of the country, enabling seamless mobility and ending range anxiety. More investments are expected towards creating a robust supply ecosystem for EVs. The company remains dedicated to enhancing electrification in the country and empowering Indian consumers to make sustainable choices without compromising on performance or reliability.