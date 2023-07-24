Tata Motors opens vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

Tata Motors has launched its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’ the facility was inaugurated by Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Government of Odisha.

The vehicle scrappage facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. It was earlier this year, the company opened its first facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Purpose-built facility

Tukuni Sahu said, “With the inauguration of this new scrappage facility, we take a crucial step towards reducing the environmental impact of our transportation sector. This facility not only provides a convenient and safe way to dispose of old vehicles but also promotes the adoption of cleaner and more efficient modes of transportation.”

Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, added, “By implementing globally benchmarked recycling processes that hosts modern equipment for safe and sustainable vehicle scrapping, we aim to extract the utmost value from scrap materials and minimise waste for a brighter future.”

Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands. A fully digital facility, all operations are seamless and paperless. Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components.