scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Tata Motors opens vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Written by Nilesh Wadhwa
Tata Motors vehicle scrappage centre
Tata Motors vehicle scrappage facility in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. (Image courtesy: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’ the facility was inaugurated by Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Government of Odisha. 

The vehicle scrappage facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. It was earlier this year, the company opened its first facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Purpose-built facility

Tukuni Sahu said, “With the inauguration of this new scrappage facility, we take a crucial step towards reducing the environmental impact of our transportation sector. This facility not only provides a convenient and safe way to dispose of old vehicles but also promotes the adoption of cleaner and more efficient modes of transportation.”

Also Read

Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, added, “By implementing globally benchmarked recycling processes that hosts modern equipment for safe and sustainable vehicle scrapping, we aim to extract the utmost value from scrap materials and minimise waste for a brighter future.”

Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands. A fully digital facility, all operations are seamless and paperless. Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components.

More Stories on
Auto industry

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 15:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS