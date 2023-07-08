scorecardresearch
Tata Motors Group wholesales at 3.22 lakh in Q1 FY2024

During the quarter, the company sold 88,456 commercial vehicles including the Tata Daewoo range, which was lower by 15 percent compared to Q1 FY2023.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Tata JLR

Tata Motors Group wholesales for the first quarter of FY2024 came at 322,159 units, which was 5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

The passenger vehicle sales including EVs came at 140,450 units, a growth of 5 percent compared to Q1 FY2023.

In the luxury vehicle segment, Jaguar Land Rover sold 93,253 vehicles, which includes 10,324 Jaguar vehicles and 82,929 Land Rover vehicles. This does not include the sales of CJLR, the JV between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery Automobiles, an unconsolidated subsidiary of JLR.

Auto industry

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 12:02 IST

