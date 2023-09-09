Tata Motors delivers 181 Winger vans to Odisha government

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has delivered 181 Winger veterinary vans to the government of Odisha.

The vehicles were flagged off by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, along with delegates from the Government of Odisha and Tata Motors. The customised Tata Winger will be utilised as veterinary vans by the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Government of Odisha.

Rohit Srivastava, Business Head – CV Passengers, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is happy to deliver 181 veterinary vans to the Government of Odisha, ushering in a new era of animal healthcare accessibility. Through the delivery of purpose-built Winger veterinary vans, we are committed to advancing the state’s vision of widespread veterinary services. These innovative vans, are meticulously engineered to ensure efficient operations across Odisha.”

The Tata Winger is powered by a 2.2-litre DiCOR engine, and offers an ECO switch and Gear Shift Advisor that helps in increasing the fuel efficiency. The Winger has gradeability of 25.8 percent that the company says helps in easy manoeuvring on steep inclines and flyovers. Additionally, the Winger’s independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers assure a smooth ride, as does its monocoque body design, which guarantees car-like driving dynamics and low levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).