Tata Motors collaborates with KPKB, special offer on EVs

Tata motors join hands with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to offer its passenger EVs to paramilitary forces. This independence day scheme will be available for various state police portfolios.

Tata Motors’ EV portfolio consisting of the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and the Nexon EV PRIME and MAX will be available at special rates to all beneficiaries of the venture.

The KPKB was established by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 18, 2006. Currently, KPKB has 119 Master Canteens which act as distribution centres and 1800+ subsidiary canteens which sell products to the troops and families.

As a measure of welfare for the currently serving and retired personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Intelligence Bureau (I.B), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and more.