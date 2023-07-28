Tata Motors bags order to supply 921 e-buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has placed an order for 921 electric buses to TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

As part of the order a prototype smart electric was flagged of by Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport, Government of Karnataka; Dr. N. V. Prasad, IAS, Secretary to Government, Transport Department and G Sathyavathi, IAS, MD.

The order for the 12-metre low-floor electric buses will be for a period of 12 years.

G Sathyavathi said, “The advanced features and impressive performance of the electric bus align perfectly with BMTC’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and improving the quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to supplementing our fleet with Tata Motors’ new, smart electric buses.”

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions said, “The bus flagged off today is equipped with state-of-the-art features and ergonomic design, providing commuters a hassle-free travel experience. We are confident that our electric buses will make public transportation safe, comfortable and energy efficient.”

Tech specs

The Starbus EV comes with advanced safety features and a powerful, energy-efficient electric drivetrain. It comes with features like new-gen electric powertrain, advanced Integrated Transport System, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake Distribution, advanced telematics system along with comfortable seating for 35 passengers and easy ingress and egress with its low-floor configuration. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 900 e-buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 8 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95 percent.