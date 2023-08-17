Tata Elxsi, NIT Calicut ink MoU for innovation in EV technology

Tata Elxsi and NIT Calicut have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive innovation in the electric vehicle technology space. The collaboration will establish a research laboratory at NIT Calicut that will be dedicated to advancing high-power inverters and drives, in addition to battery technology devices.

This strategic initiative the partners say resonates with the global push toward electric mobility and aims to address crucial aspects of EV technology.

The lab will see an investment of Rs 1 crore, including Tata Elxsi’s contribution of Rs 75 lakh and NIT Calicut’s commitment of Rs 25 lakh. The MoU was facilitated by the efforts of Dr. Nikhil Sasidharan and Dr. Shreelakshmi M P, Assistant Professors, Dept. of Electrical Engineering, NIT Calicut and also the Chairpersons, Center for Electric Vehicle Engineering.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD, Tata Elxsi; Dr. Priya Chandran, Director-in-charge, NITC; Shaju S, VP and Head of Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi; Commander (Dr.) Shamsundara M S, Registrar of NITC; Shilen Sagunan, Advisor to Center for Electric Vehicle Engineering; Dr. N Sandhyarani, Dean of Research and Consultancy at NIT Calicut; Dr. Preetha P, HOD, Dept. of Electrical Engineering, NIT Calicut; Sharath M Nair, Center Head of Tata Elxsi Kozhikode; Dr. Nikhil Sasidharan, and Dr. Shreelakshmi M P, were present at the occasion.

Raghavan emphasised the commitment of Tata Elxsi to technological progress and societal development, affirming that this partnership is a testament to that commitment.

Shaju underlined how this partnership would significantly contribute to shaping the landscape of electric mobility. These visionary leaders’ words set the tone for an occasion and added their well-wishes, solidifying the shared commitment to a future driven by innovation, sustainability, and transformative EV technology.