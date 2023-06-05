Switch Mobility delivers Metrocity e-buses to Stagecoach UK

Switch Mobility, a Hinduja Group company and the manufacturer of electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, has delivered the first set of Switch Metrocity e-bus to Stagecoach, a leading bus and coach operator in the United Kingdom.

These the company says is the first set of deliveries are part of a 20 bus order received from Stagecoach, for two variants of Switch Metrocity – the 8.7-metre for Walthamstow and the 9.5-metre for Lea Interchange.

The e-buses are equipped with the latest NMC battery technology offering and has been recently upgraded to deliver improved efficiency and increased range of up to 170 miles (274km).

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility said, ‘’The UK electric bus market is witnessing a steady growth, with volumes expected to double in the next three years. In line with Switch’s vision to democratise zero-carbon mobility, we are delighted to have delivered the first set of Switch Metrocity’s to Stagecoach, one of our renowned customers in the UK.”

“Considering the success of Switch Mobility with proven products and a strong global order bank of over 1,800 buses, we are confident of providing our customers in the UK with competitive and competent product offerings. This delivery is a significant step in our journey to support Operators and Transport for London, to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission transportation,” added Babu.

Sam Greer, Engineering Director, Stagecoach said, “We are pleased to be welcoming another two electric vehicles orders to our fleet which will help us with our target of having a fully electric bus fleet across the UK by 2035’’.

The Switch Metrocity is designed and developed utilising Switch’s global electric bus experience with variable seating layout and lengths making it suitable for urban, sub-urban and rural routes. The Switch Metrocity was the first British-built, pure electric bus to enter service on London’s roads in 2014.