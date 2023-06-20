Switch Mobility delivers 6 Solo e-buses to Translink in Northern Ireland

Switch Mobility, part of the Hinduja Group company and the next-generation carbon neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, has delivered 6 Switch Solo electric buses to Translink, Northern Ireland’s main provider of public transport.

The company says 4 buses will run routes in the Coleraine area with the remaining 2 on a route taking passengers to the iconic Giant’s Causeway.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility said, ‘’With the UK electric bus market witnessing a steady growth, we are delighted to have delivered the recent order of Switch Solos to Translink. Our Switch Solo EV’s are testament to this, and we are delighted to see them join others already in service on the streets of Northern Ireland. We are grateful to Translink for their trust in our products, and services. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of creating a greener and more sustainable future for all. We look forward to continue working with Translink and other customers to drive a positive change in the transportation industry’’.

Sarah Simpson, Translink Business Change Manager, said: “We’re making real progress on this important zero emissions project that will see new state-of-the-art mini-bus battery electric vehicles (BEVs) enter passenger service on the Causeway Coast later this summer – the first zero emission buses to operate on the Translink Ulsterbus network. This project supports our vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a net zero emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040 – vital for tackling the climate emergency and driving change for a better quality of life for future generations.”

The Switch Solo is designed and developed utilising the company’s global electric bus experience with variable seating layout and lengths making it suitable for urban, sub-urban and rural routes.