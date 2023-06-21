Suzuki and SkyDrive sign agreement to build flying cars

Suzuki has signed a basic agreement with SkyDrive, headquartered in Toyota City, regarding cooperation for the manufacturing of flying cars. SkyDrive will establish a 100 percent owned subsidiary to manufacture flying cars.

Suzuki and SkyDrive will utilise a plant owned by the Suzuki Group in Shizuoka Prefecture, and aim to start the manufacturing of flying cars around spring of 2024.

Suzuki will also cooperate with SkyDrive’s manufacturing subsidiary in preparing for the start of manufacturing, including securing human resources. Specific terms of the agreement will continue to be discussed and will be agreed on separately.

Commenting on the agreement, Suzuki’s President, Toshihiro Suzuki, said, “I’m very excited to be working together with SkyDrive. We will make ambitious strides toward the development of products of superior value so that we can contribute to the realization of air mobility, which utilizes the sky for daily transportation.”