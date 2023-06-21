scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Suzuki and SkyDrive sign agreement to build flying cars

The two companies aim to start the manufacturing of flying cars around spring of 2024.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
suzuki flying cars
Hidetoshi Kumashiro, Executive General Manager, Suzuki, and Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Chief Executive Officer, SkyDrive

Suzuki has signed a basic agreement with SkyDrive, headquartered in Toyota City, regarding cooperation for the manufacturing of flying cars. SkyDrive will establish a 100 percent owned subsidiary to manufacture flying cars.

Suzuki and SkyDrive will utilise a plant owned by the Suzuki Group in Shizuoka Prefecture, and aim to start the manufacturing of flying cars around spring of 2024.

Also Read

Suzuki will also cooperate with SkyDrive’s manufacturing subsidiary in preparing for the start of manufacturing, including securing human resources. Specific terms of the agreement will continue to be discussed and will be agreed on separately.

Also Read

Commenting on the agreement, Suzuki’s President, Toshihiro Suzuki, said, “I’m very excited to be working together with SkyDrive. We will make ambitious strides toward the development of products of superior value so that we can contribute to the realization of air mobility, which utilizes the sky for daily transportation.”

More Stories on
Suzuki

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS