Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has announced its joint MD Sunil Kant Munjal had exited the company as part of the family settlement.

The two-wheeler maker has stated that the division of BML Munjal Group Entities is the reason for Sunil Munjal’s exit from Hero MotoCorp’s top management. The agreement was entered upon on June 27, 2016.

In a stock exchange filing the company revealed that the family had reached a settlement on the ‘Hero’ trademark.