Su-Kam Power Systems sets new standards for Green Energy Storage Solutions

Su-Kam is expanding its solar range and is set to introduce EV batteries for three- and two/four-wheelers.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
solar energy
Su-Kam Power Systems has introduced new standards for green energy storage solutions moving towards the adoption of sustainable resources. With the mix of innovation, and sustainability Su-Kan is building the energy storage sector. For more than 30 years, Su-Kam has introduced power solutions, including inverters and batteries, to address power shortages. 

It manufactures and delivers power backup solutions that cater to the needs of its customers. Su-Kam envisions a future where its products like solar batteries, and inverters provide sustainable solutions across industries—from residential and commercial applications to large-scale renewable energy projects. Su-Kam is expanding its solar range and is set to introduce EV batteries for three- and two/four-wheelers.

Su-Kam’s moves towards a greener future drive global change through power solutions. Anish Gupta, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited said, “At Su-Kam, we are not just manufacturers; we are catalysts for a global transformation in the way we harness and utilize power. Our vision is fuelled by a passion for excellence, sustainability, and a profound belief in the positive impact our products can have on the world. These products not only deliver unmatched performance and durability but also contribute to a greener energy ecosystem, resulting in a substantial reduction in carbon emissions.”

The company adheres to the highest environmental standards in its manufacturing processes, reflecting dedication to responsible resource utilization and minimizing its carbon footprint.

Electric vehicles

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 09:00 IST

