Su-Kam Power Systems sets new standards for Green Energy Storage Solutions

Su-Kam Power Systems has introduced new standards for green energy storage solutions moving towards the adoption of sustainable resources. With the mix of innovation, and sustainability Su-Kan is building the energy storage sector. For more than 30 years, Su-Kam has introduced power solutions, including inverters and batteries, to address power shortages.

It manufactures and delivers power backup solutions that cater to the needs of its customers. Su-Kam envisions a future where its products like solar batteries, and inverters provide sustainable solutions across industries—from residential and commercial applications to large-scale renewable energy projects. Su-Kam is expanding its solar range and is set to introduce EV batteries for three- and two/four-wheelers.

Su-Kam’s moves towards a greener future drive global change through power solutions. Anish Gupta, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited said, “At Su-Kam, we are not just manufacturers; we are catalysts for a global transformation in the way we harness and utilize power. Our vision is fuelled by a passion for excellence, sustainability, and a profound belief in the positive impact our products can have on the world. These products not only deliver unmatched performance and durability but also contribute to a greener energy ecosystem, resulting in a substantial reduction in carbon emissions.”

The company adheres to the highest environmental standards in its manufacturing processes, reflecting dedication to responsible resource utilization and minimizing its carbon footprint.