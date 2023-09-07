StoreDot batteries claim 80% health after 1300 cycles of fast charging, calls industry to maintain transparency

Israel-based StoreDot, an extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicle company claims its 30Ah format cell batteries maintained 80 percent of its original capacity even after 1300 consecutive XFC (extreme fast charging) cycles.

The company has also announced in response to recent industry claims touting fast charge times and extended ranges, which often overlook the potential long-term impact on battery health and the resulting degradation in vehicle’s driving range.

It says without proper battery chemistry frequent fast charges can lead to reduced overall battery lifespan, due to degradation as a result of power charging which can compromise the integrity of battery cells.

StoreDot says it emphasises the importance of transparent communication from battery developers around critical factors associated with XFC such as battery health, cycle life, performance under extreme temperatures, safety parameters, and costs.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot said, “At StoreDot we put battery safety at the top of our agenda, ensuring that cells can accept high charge rates without compromising their lifespan. This has been our North Star over the last decade of development as we have continuously refined and improved our technology, and its importance mustn’t be underestimated. Even though battery deterioration and a decline in the state of health over the lifetime of the battery are inevitable, EV owners shouldn’t have to sacrifice lifespan and vehicle’s driving range for convenient daily use. A driver should be able to confidently charge at a consistently high rate, every time and regardless of how full the battery is when they arrive at the charging station.”

Even after 1300 consecutive XFC cycles on a large 30Ah format cell, StoreDot says its batteries maintain 80% of their original capacity.

He further said that EV makers are increasingly looking to extend battery warranties based on guaranteed states of health within specified mileage ranges.

“Thus, it’s vital that manufacturers future-proof their batteries, whilst considering the increased rollout of higher-powered charging infrastructure and evolving XFC usage patterns,” added Dr Myersdorf.

The company already counts the likes of Volvo, Polestar, VinFast, and Ola Electric as its key strategic partners. Recently StoreDot reported positive performance feedback for the A-Samples testing phase of its XFC electric vehicle battery cells. The comprehensive testing programs took place earlier this year over six months by leading global automotive manufacturers from Europe, Asia, and the US, as well as several of StoreDot’s strategic ecosystem partners.