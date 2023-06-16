Stellantis Ventures invests in 11 startups as part of its Dare Forward 2030 plan

Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis, has been formed to support and amplify the execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Ten startup companies and one mobility venture fund have been considered so far as its first key investments. Three of the projects backed by Stellantis Ventures are launching this year, validating the fund’s mission to accelerate the deployment of innovative, customer-centric mobility technologies and support Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 efforts in leading the change to more sustainable mobility and better in-vehicle experience for all customers.

“Transforming Stellantis into a mobility tech company means we need to have the mindset of a startup, focused on our customers and working with a dash of impatience,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Technology Officer.

“We are using the strength of Stellantis Ventures to connect with companies that are developing cutting-edge technology that we believe can transform the in-cabin experience and improve the mobility sector, for our customers and for society as a whole.”

Investments support the Dare Forward 2030 strategy and are aligned with the three core pillars: Care, Tech and Value.

Stellantis Ventures will be present at MOVE 2023 on June 21-22 as an exhibitor in booth #36 and a main speaker, delivering the opening keynote on June 22 titled “Start Me Up! The central role of Incubators in driving mobility forward” and joining a panel discussion on “The start-up ecosystem and the unicorn journey”.

Stellantis Ventures was announced in March 2022 as a key component of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Dare Forward 2030 sets out a series of important targets, led by deep emission cuts to slash CO2 in half by 2030, benchmarking the 2021 metrics, and achieving carbon net zero by 2038 with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions.

Core targets for Dare Forward 2030 also include 100% of passenger car sales in Europe and 50% of passenger car and light-duty truck sales in the United States to be BEVs by the end of the decade; the ambition of doubling Net Revenues by 2030 (versus 2021) and sustaining double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins throughout the decade; and the aim to become number one in customer satisfaction for its products and services in every market by 2030.