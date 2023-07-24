Stellantis, Samsung SDI to set-up second battery manufacturing facility in United States

Stellantis and Samsung SDI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a second battery manufacturing facility in the United States, under the existing StarPlus Energy joint venture.

The new facility is targeted to start production in 2027 with an initial annual production capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh).

In May 2022, Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced their commitment to build a first battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, U.S. Targeted to launch in the first quarter of 2025, the plant will have an annual production of 33 GWh, up from the initial target of 23 GWh.

Also Read General Motors, Samsung SDI plan to build EV battery plant in US

Transition net zero corporation

Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis said, “This new facility will contribute to reaching our aggressive target to offer at least 25 new battery electric vehicles for the North American market by the end of the decade. We are continuing to add more capacity in the United States together with our great partner Samsung SDI and laying the next steps to reaching our carbon neutrality commitment by 2038.”

Yoon-ho Choi, President and CEO, Samsung SDI said, “By establishing the joint venture with Stellantis last year, we laid a solid groundwork for marking our presence in North America. The second plant will accelerate our market penetration into the U.S. and help Stellantis push forward the U.S. transition to an era of electric vehicles by supplying the products featuring the highest levels of safety and quality.”

Also Read Stellantis operation fully equipped to build a car from scratch in India

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis plans to have 100 percent passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50 percent passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, it is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity. The carmaker aims to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.