Staubli opens Rs 123 crore opens new facility in Bengaluru

Switzerland-headquartered Staubli, a leading global industrial and mechatronic solution provider has opened a $15 million (Rs 123 crore) facility in Bengaluru. The 25,000 sqft office will represent three Divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/ demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service center. Bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services, it streamlines operations for better efficiency.

The company conducted the ‘Staubli Partnership Forum India’ event to showcase its innovative solution capabilities and the new facility to partners. With over 100 employees, the expansion demonstrates its efforts toward local job creation and economic development.

Gurupad Bhat, MD, Staubli Tec Systems India, said “This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Staubli footprint in India. We are dedicated to creating solutions that fit India’s unique demands. India is poised to be the next growth engine for the Staubli Group and with this expansion, Staubli aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations.”

Gerald Vogt, Global CEO, Staubli’s stated, “At Staubli, we have been dedicated to delivering premium quality products and services for over 130 years. Our reliability and technical excellence are a result of our employee’s consistent focus on innovation and our industrial customers. Committed to forging lasting bonds, we cherish our relationships with customers, colleagues, and partners. We recognise the boundless potential that India offers to our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India’s growth and our valued partners.”

The company focuses on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma and power.