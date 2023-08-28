scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Reliance AGM
Pause slide

Staubli opens Rs 123 crore opens new facility in Bengaluru

Staubli focuses on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma and power.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Staubli (1)

Switzerland-headquartered Staubli, a leading global industrial and mechatronic solution provider has opened a $15 million (Rs 123 crore) facility in Bengaluru. The 25,000 sqft office will represent three Divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/ demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service center. Bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services, it streamlines operations for better efficiency.

The company conducted the ‘Staubli Partnership Forum India’ event to showcase its innovative solution capabilities and the new facility to partners. With over 100 employees, the expansion demonstrates its efforts toward local job creation and economic development.

Gurupad Bhat, MD, Staubli Tec Systems India, said “This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Staubli footprint in India. We are dedicated to creating solutions that fit India’s unique demands. India is poised to be the next growth engine for the Staubli Group and with this expansion, Staubli aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations.”

Also Read

Gerald Vogt, Global CEO, Staubli’s stated, “At Staubli, we have been dedicated to delivering premium quality products and services for over 130 years. Our reliability and technical excellence are a result of our employee’s consistent focus on innovation and our industrial customers. Committed to forging lasting bonds, we cherish our relationships with customers, colleagues, and partners. We recognise the boundless potential that India offers to our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India’s growth and our valued partners.”

The company focuses on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma and power.

More Stories on
Auto Components

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 15:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS