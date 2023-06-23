Rivian joins Tesla’s supercharger network

Rivian Automotive, a leading electric vehicle maker has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide its customers access to Tesla’s Supercharger network across the United States and Canada.

This is in addition to its expansion of its own Rivian Adventure Network.

The company says an adapter will be available to enable Rivian’s R1T and R1S to charge on the Supercharger network as early as 2024. Rivian will incorporate North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge ports as standard in future R1 vehicles starting in 2025, as well as in its upcoming R2 platform.

With transportation being responsible for over a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, there is an urgent need to electrify the sector and preserve the world for future generations. By enabling drivers to charge their vehicles at a greater number of locations, this collaboration and others like it are important to help accelerate EV adoption.

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure said: “It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard. By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy to use, reliable charging hardware. We look forward to welcoming Rivian owners to thousands of our Superchargers across North America.”

RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO, Rivian said: “We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality. The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”