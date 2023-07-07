Sona Comstar crosses 5 million production milestone for differential assembly

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), a leading global providers of automotive technology solutions, has achieved the cumulative production milestone of 5 million differential assemblies. The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of differential assemblies for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

It started manufacturing differential assemblies at its Gurgaon plant in 2008, extended production to its Pune plant in 2014, and commenced production at its state-of-the-art plant in Manesar in 2019.

Sona Comstar crossed the production milestone of million differential assemblies in 2017 and achieved the 2 million mark in 2020. From there, it took less than 3 years to cross the 5 million differential assemblies production milestone.

The tier 1 supplier designs and manufactures differential assemblies and other driveline parts for electric vehicles across various segments, such as passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. From its plants in India, Sona Comstar says it serves 7 of the world’s top 10 PV OEMs, 3 of the world’s top 10 CV OEMs, 7 of the world’s top 10 tractor OEMs, 5 of the world’s top 15 EV OEMs and 4 of the top 15 Indian electric two-wheeler makers.

V Vikram Verma, CEO, Sona Comstar’s Driveline business said, “Engineering excellence and innovation are at our company’s core, and we always strive to innovate and solve complex engineering problems for our customers worldwide. As the automotive industry undergoes a structural transformation towards electrification and automation, we are well-positioned to leverage our engineering capabilities to cater to the market’s evolving needs.”