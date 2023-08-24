SMEV announces management changes, RK Misra appointed President

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the apex body which claims to represent the Indian electric vehicle industry has announced management changes for FY2023-24.

R K Misra, Co-Founder, Yulu Bikes and Director at Magna Yuma has been elected as the new President; Akshay Kashyap, MD, Greenfuel Energy Solutions as Vice-President; Umesh Balani, MD, Rotomotive Group as Secretary and Anandi N Sinha, Director, Group Corporate Affairs, Uno Minda as the Treasurer.

SMEV says the new management committee comprises industry leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and contributions to the electric mobility ecosystem.

Misra apart from being a co-founder of Yulu is also credited to have founded and exited Tenet Technologies (Sold to Hughes) and Traveljini.com (sold to ICICI Ventures) post which he decided to leave the corporate world to engage with the issues of Public Policy and governance.

He is an IIT Kanpur graduate with a Master’s degree from Tokyo University, and also a Fellow of Harvard Kennedy School of Govt and Aspen Institute.

“The Indian electric mobility sector is at a crucial juncture and holds immense potential to transform the way we commute and contribute to a greener future,” he said.

Akshay Kashyap is an alumnus of the Florida Institute of Technology and is leading Greenfuel Energy Solutions, which focusses on producing low-emissions power solutions. He has a background in mechanical engineering and has over two decades of experience, including roles at Swagelok Company USA and Delhi Fluid Systems.

Umesh Balani is the Founder and MD of Rotomag, which is involved in the designing and manufacturing of electric drives, motors, and gear systems for industrial, wind, solar, and EV applications. Over 2 million motors/drives manufactured by Rotomag is claimed to be in operation across 35 countries. He was previously the Chairman of the MSME National Council of ASSOCHAM.

Uno Minda’s Anadi N Sinha is a HR veteran-cum-business strategist with outstanding people skills to manage personnel and ensure that human resources programs and initiatives are effective, efficient, and aligned to overall business objectives. He has over 38 years of diverse industry experience across automotive, electronics, telecom and retail.