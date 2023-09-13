Skoda Auto India enters Web 3 with Skodaverse initiative

Skoda Auto India’s initiative called Skodaverse India made an entry to Web3 by selling 128 unique NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens). Each NFT is a personalized work of art that reflects the intersection of automotive innovation, artistry, and customer engagement. 128 NFTs signify 128 years of Skoda’s presence.

A journey into personalized art: These NFTs, unlike any other, are tailor-made by a collective of talented artists who turn customers’ travel and exploration stories into stunning digital art pieces. Each NFT is a visual narrative, reflecting the individual experiences and adventures of the owners.

Also Read BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature arrives in India at Rs 75.90 lakh

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “Škodaverse India is not just about cars; it’s about creating an immersive experience for our customers. The remarkable success of this NFT launch underscores our commitment to fostering creativity, individuality, and a sense of belonging within the Škoda community.”

Skodaverse NFTs benefits include customized merchandise, exclusive accessories, access to Skoda events, and a free airdrop of the next NFT.

The NFTs are priced at Rs 5,000 was made through a unique and seamless buying experience which is similar to any online purchase. The NFTs were minted on the NEAR Protocol, a carbon-neutral project as certified by the South Pole.

The project was strategized along with Antier Solutions. For the personalized art, the NFT design artists from Antier will be assisted by design students from the Pearl Academy, Jaipur, and the MIT Institute of Design, Pune.