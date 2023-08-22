Skoda Auto India announces Exchange carnival for August 2023

Skoda Auto India launches an Exchange Carnival for August 2023. This carnival will provide a bunch of offers like customer-friendly deals, discounts & service, maintenance, and warranty packages that will enhance the ownership experience of new Skoda cars

The Exchange Carnival aims to provide value and a great ownership experience to customers looking to buy a Škoda. The Exchange Carnival for August 2023 will give maintenance and warranty packages, with a hassle-free ownership experience.

Under the Exchange Carnival, Škoda Auto India offers benefits of up to Rs 60,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 70,000. Customers can, if they so wish, drive in with their existing car and drive out with a Škoda for the quickest and hassle-free, single-window, single-time exchange, purchase, and documentation experience ensuring the highest possible value for their existing car and a slew of purchase benefits, maintenance, and warranty packages for their brand new Škoda.

Apart from the valuation for their older cars under this Exchange Carnival, customers also get a complimentary Service and Maintenance Package for 4 years for their all-new Škoda cars. Besides this, customers will gain extended warranty benefits of up to Rs 4,000 making this exchange carnival the ideal time to fetch immense value for their old cars and bag warranty and maintenance packs for an ownership experience with their Škodas.