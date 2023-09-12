SIAM concludes 63rd annual convention, discusses sustainable mobility

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body representing leading automobile manufacturers of the country, commemorated its 63rd Annual Convention. The theme of the Inaugural session was “Sustainable Mobility – The Way Ahead for Indian Automobile Industry”

On the Occasion of the 63rd SIAM Annual Convention Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in his message mentioned that for over six decades, SIAM has been serving the Nation admirably. He said India is the 5th largest economy and is soon poised to reach the top 3. Prime Minister also noted the Indian Auto Industry’s efforts towards decarbonization through the introduction of vehicles with a wide range of powertrain technologies. By 2047, we aspire to realize the vision of building a sustainable, self-reliant, strong, and developed India.

Chief Guest, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, commented, “In 2014, the global automobile sector was ranked 7th, but today, it has climbed to the 3rd position. The automotive sector serves as a growth engine for our nation, aligning perfectly with the honorable Prime Minister’s vision to elevate India from its current fifth largest economy in the world to third. Our ultimate goal is to become the world’s leading automobile hub.”

During the session, Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM, mentioned, “Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed remarkable growth, with the industry’s current size standing at INR 12.46 lakh crores, including exports worth INR 3 lakh crores.” He highlighted the six pillars of sustainability on which the auto industry and SIAM is presently focussing with close association with Government of India viz. Javik Pahal (biofuel), Vidyutikaran (electrification), Gas Gatisheelta (gaseous fuels), Harit Hydrogen (Green Hydrogen), Chakriyata (Recycling) and finally Surakshit Safar (Safe Journey). He also mentioned the progress undertaken by the industry to increase its localisation content.

Shailesh Chandra, Vice President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “The Government’s commitment to the Amrit Kal vision 2027, along with the imperative to achieve net-zero emissions, sets the stage for a forward-looking India.”