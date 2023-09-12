scorecardresearch
SIAM Annual Convention 2023 focuses on balancing growth and sustainability

The theme of the convention was “Balancing Growth Aspirations with Sustainability”.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto & Farm Sectors), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge, Shailesh Chandra, Vice President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, PK Banerjee, Executive Director SIAM.

SIAM’s 63rd Annual Convention themed “Balancing Growth Aspirations with Sustainability”, was moderated by Shailesh Chandra, Vice President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

During the session, Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, of the Ministry of Heavy Industries requested the Auto Industry to launch campaigns on lowering the Total Cost of Ownership of EVs, which will automatically propel higher offtake of EVs.

He also added, “Given the ever-increasing incentives being provided by the Government of India for EVs, compared to phasing down of incentives in China, UK & Europe, Indian companies should now become global leaders in electric.” 

Presenting views during the session, Anurag Jain, Secretary, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, said, “The automotive industry should prioritize quality, sustainability, safety, and research on high-end technologies as integral components of their business operations.” 

He also said that in order to have a sustained scrapping and recycling ecosystem, there is a need to have the requisite infrastructure for vehicle testing and scrapping facilities across the country.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 15:54 IST

