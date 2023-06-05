Shell launches new range of synthetic oils for passenger cars

Shell has launched the Shell Helix HX6 5W-30 and Shell Helix SUV 5W-30 range of synthetic BS-VI compliant engine oils in India, that are designed to deliver enhanced engine protection, fuel efficiency and longer engine life for the passenger car motor oil (PCMO) segment.

Introducing the new products, Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “As motorists expand their engagement with our category, keeping their choices and expectations in mind while developing new products is important. Both Helix HX6 and Helix SUV are synthetic motor oils crafted with a clear consumer benefit, and we are positive that they will appeal to the segments they are designed for”.

Formulated for daily driving needs, Shell Helix HX6 5W-30 comes equipped with Active Cleansing Technology that provides engine protection by reducing engine wear and tear, thus extending engine life. The Shell Helix HX6 5W-30 helps to keep the engine clean by preventing sludge and deposit build-up.

The Shell Helix SUV 5W-30 is a fully synthetic engine oil designed for SUVs, crossovers, and other high-performance vehicles. It provides engine performance by delivering maximum power and acceleration. Shell Helix SUV 5W-30 provides engine protection against wear and tear, even in the most demanding driving conditions.

Both 5W-30 engine oils have been introduced with the latest American Petroleum Institute (API) engine oil standard for passenger car motor oils to meet the demanding needs of turbocharged petrol direct injection (TGDI) engines, the use of which is increasing in response to stringent pollution norms and greater demand for fuel efficiency. can be purchased at Shell-branded workshops and retail outlets.