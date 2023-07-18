Schaeffler India appoints Aashish Bhatia as President of Automotive OE business

Schaeffler India has announced the appointment of Aashish Bhatia as the new President Automotive Technologies (Automotive OE business).

In his role, Bhatia will be responsible for developing and executing the strategy of the Automotive OE business, with a focus on driving growth and ensuring its continued success. He will be based at the corporate office in Baner and will report to Harsha Kadam, MD & CEO of Schaeffler India and will be part of the Executive Leadership Team of Schaeffler India.

The company says Bhatia brings with him a wealth of experience in product engineering, automotive electronics development, program management, and general management, spanning over 25 years.

Also Read Schaeffler India appoints Hardevi Vazirani as new CFO

Strengthening leadership role

Schaeffler has been strengthening its senior leadership and management role with several key appointments in the last couple of months.

Most recently, he served as President of Visteon India. In the past, he has held several senior management positions at organisations such as Inteva Products, Hella, Delphi, and GE.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Marathwada University, a master’s degree in design engineering from IIT Delhi, and holds a degree in executive general management from IIM Bangalore.

Harsha Kadam said, “With Bhatia’s valuable contributions, we are confident in our ability to develop cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Aashish Bhatia said, “Our commitment to engineering solutions that shape the future is strong, and we continue to set new benchmarks in our industry.”