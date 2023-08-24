Sandhar commissions new plant in Mysore

Tier 1 supplier Sandhar through its wholly owned subsidiary Sandhar Engineering has announced that it has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Mysore, Karnataka.

It has completed trial runs and the commercial production is underway with mass production to start by October. The company says the addition of the new facility will strengthen and increase its share of sheet metal components in the automotive sector for OEMs and other customers and will provide a boost to its growth prospects.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company is a key supplier of automotive locking & security systems, automotive vision systems, stampings, operator cabins & structural parts, zinc die casting, aluminium die casting, automotive optoelectronics, and polymers.

Sandhar counts the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, and TVS Motor Co as its clients in the two-wheeler space; Honda Cars India, Ashok Leyland, SML Isuzu, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors in the passenger and commercial vehicle space.