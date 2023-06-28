scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Rio Tinto to start building batteries in Melbourne

The world’s second-biggest miner aims to be a major producer of lithium and other battery metals.

Written by Bloomberg
rio tinto

Rio Tinto plans to start building its own batteries at a laboratory in Melbourne later this year to experiment with technologies in the rapidly-growing clean energy sector.

The laboratory will deepen Rio’s “skills and expertise and ultimately enhance our customer proposition,” Chief Executive of Minerals Sinead Kaufman said at a conference in Brisbane on Wednesday.

“At this lab we will build our own batteries, allowing us to test how our minerals and other products will perform in real-world applications, such as in electric vehicle batteries,” she said, adding that the laboratory would be operational from November.

Also Read

The Anglo-Australian miner doesn’t intend to become a commercial battery manufacturer, a Rio spokesman said.

An iron ore, copper and aluminum miner, Rio doesn’t currently produce any lithium. But it has put the material, a core component in EV batteries, at the center of its future growth plans. It has a lithium project in Argentina and hopes to develop what would be Europe’s largest lithium mine in Serbia, despite having its application blocked by authorities there early this year.

Small to mid-sized miners still dominate the lithium sector, with big names like Rio yet to make an impact. However, many in the industry expect a run of consolidation in coming years, and Rio is thought to be among those hunting for acquisitions.

More Stories on
lithium

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 08:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS