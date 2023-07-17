Revamp Moto partners BLive for retail sales

BLive a leading multi-brand electric vehicle store has partnered Revamp Moto to establish its retail presence in India, starting from Hyderabad. Revamp Moto gained popularity by appearing on TV show Shark Tank India and will now leverage this strategic collaboration to deliver its products in the retail market for the first time.

BLive will introduce its EV models RM Buddie 25 and RM Mitra to the country’s retail market especially in tier 2, and 3 cities. Through this partnership, BLive will support the EV maker to expand its presence through its extensive market reach and expertise to support higher EV adoption in the country by making high-quality EVs accessible, affordable, and available to all.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder of BLive said, “We are elated to join hands with Revamp Moto which has made its mark in the EV market through its innovative and high-quality products. This strategic partnership will be pivotal in expanding our partner’s market presence and taking their EVs to customers who are keen on switching to sustainable mobility. We are confident that this collaboration will help us achieve our collective target of promoting 100% e-mobility in India for a sustainable future.”

BLive has established its presence across India’s growing EV markets, is using its network, retail presence, rental services, and last-mile delivery model to support EV makers to get into the retail market. Aligned with this, it will now provide the necessary support and resources to help Revamp Moto connect with a large consumer base along with increased visibility and availability to consumers looking for reliable and sustainable EV solutions.

“We are addressing the challenges faced by specific target groups such as the microentrepreneur community and bottom-of-the-pyramid users, particularly focusing on delivery riders, gig workers and those who conduct business on two-wheelers. Limited access to rugged and customisable solutions for their daily varying business needs has been a major obstacle. On the other hand, delivery riders and individuals who are relying on their two-wheelers to earn their livelihood encounter difficulties in efficiently managing their operations due to the lack of suitable tools and equipment. We are extremely happy to collaborate with BLive and we believe this partnership will help us to address the challenge of accessibility and will support us in taking our innovative solutions to every Indian customer looking at shifting to electric mobility.”