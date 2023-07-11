Retrofitting a possible accelerator for electrification in Indian CV industry

India for long has been one of the fastest adopters of newer technologies, be it in the consumer segment or commercial segment. When it comes to electrification of automobiles in India, not just new vehicles but also retrofit solutions is a space that’s seeing significant traction.

This even leads to one exploring potential opportunities in electric retrofits, especially given the fact that apart from buses, the rest of CVs have not really embarked on the electrification journey as smoothly. As a result, ZF is actively exploring this niche in India given that they are actively supplying retrofitting solutions in the global market.

Philippe Colpron, Head of ZF Aftermarket, and Executive VP, ZF tells Financial Express “India has seen retrofitment technology for over 15 years in some manner. In fact, there are some very creative technologies in retrofitting here.”

He was pointing out the reference to the retrofitment of LPG, CNG, and other solutions and how it indicates the possibility of electric retrofitting technology.

While electric commercial vehicles are yet to see higher levels of penetration across segments, retrofitting solutions could possibly be a game-changer, given that the technology can be customised and adapted for the unique needs of the customers.

This also opens up opportunities for ZF to not only supply e-axles but also provide business to its aftermarket workshop owners. “We have the ability to transfer technology from one segment to other segments, evolution and learn from other segments and bring it. We are a globally local company. We see the transition to electrification happening at a different pace in different markets,” added Benoit Dessart, Head of Aftermarket Digital Solutions Business Line.

Also Read ZF showcases advanced axle drive systems for CVs, plans serial production in 2024

Responding to the company’s new plans for India, Colpron said, “New products is one of the core KPIs for our aftermarket sales team in India. We see great opportunities to bring our global product portfolio to the Indian market. We recently introduced the TRW brand, fluids, and shock absorbers among others, which is a great demonstration of entrepreneurism our India team has.”

Investing in talent

The German tier 1 which is an OE supplier to the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle segment in India is also looking to increase its aftermarket presence. It sees the need for investments in digitalisation and skilling of the workforce to be able to service the new-age vehicles which see a combination of mechanical and electronic components.

ZF says it has started providing learning platforms, which helps in promoting talents for future growth opportunities.

Interestingly, in India, its technology is present in more than 70,000 connected vehicles. Then there is the robust and one of its biggest engineering teams in India, which is working on a variety of new solutions for the global and local markets.