Repos plans to deliver 3,000 mobile diesel dispenser Datum by April 2024

Repos Energy- the mobile energy distribution company has introduced Datum, a one-of-its-kind smart diesel storage tank, that acts as a personal diesel ATM. To curb carbon emissions caused by fuel spillage and dead mileage Datum not only addresses environmental concerns but delivers a paradigm shift in diesel management practices.

It ensures round-the-clock fuel availability and dispensing on-site with precise quantity and quality control. This technology is poised to transform the industry by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and enhancing security.

Designed as a personal Diesel ATM, Datum allows businesses to take complete control of their diesel supply chain, from procurement to payment. By eliminating theft, reducing monthly diesel bills by up to 10%, and providing centralised data on diesel consumption at their fingertips, companies can optimise their operations and achieve unprecedented efficiency at the click of a phone application.

“Through our latest offering of DATUM, we are committed to empowering businesses towards a carbon-neutral future,” says, Chetan Walunj, Founder & CEO, Repos. “We believe that Datum not only provides convenience in diesel purchase and disposal but can also contribute to the economic development of the country by preventing the wastage of oil. We aim to benefit 3000+ businesses save on dead mileage and theft by the end of FY 2023-24.”

The concept behind DATUM draws parallels with that of money ATMs. Similarly, Datum offers a hassle-free solution for those in need of fuel around the clock. Companies with large fleets and diesel-powered vehicles can now access fuel at their convenience, without being limited by working hours or logistical constraints.

Major clientele such as VRL, Prasanna, Shapoorji Pallonji, Praj Industries, Balaji Wafers, Gujarat Travels and many ready-mix concrete firms have successfully implemented Datum. These industry leaders have witnessed the automation of their diesel data, resulting in monthly savings of up to 20% on their diesel bills.

At present, 300 Datums have dispensed 4.8 million litres of diesel monthly to over 6000 assets and vehicles, resulting in saving 4 lakh litres monthly in dead mileage, theft and pilferage. Every month, by dispensing 4.8 million litres of diesel, Repos Energy has saved carbon emissions worth planting 5.7 lakh trees.