scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Replacement demand in India, European operations drive profits for Apollo Tyres in Q1 FY2024

The net profit came at Rs 397 crore, which was 124 percent higher as compared to Rs 177 crore for the same period last year.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
apollo tyres, apollo tyres news, apollo tyres growth,

Apollo Tyres, one of the leading Indian tyre manufacturers has announced its financial results for Q1 FY2024, which saw revenue of Rs 6,245 crore, up 5 percent YoY.

The net profit came at Rs 397 crore, which was 124 percent higher as compared to Rs 177 crore for the same period last year.

Apollo Tyres’ attributes the growth on the back of its European Operations outperforming the market under a tough scenario, while in India the focus remained on higher margin products and markets.

Also Read

Onkar Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres said, “My compliments to the team in Europe for outperforming the market, despite the ongoing challenges. In India we have done well in the key replacement market segment, while focusing on enriching our product and market mix for better profitability, from a long-term perspective. This, along with stable input costs have resulted in better margins in the past quarter.”

More Stories on
Apollo Tyres

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 07:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS