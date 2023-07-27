Renault Nissan Automotive (RNAIPL) has crossed the production milestone of manufacturing 2.5 million cars at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility.

Over the past 13 years, the Alliance plant manufactured on average over 1.92 lakh (192,000) Renault and Nissan cars every year, equivalent to one car produced every three minutes. In total, 20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured by the plant since commencing operations. The partners achieved the million vehicle production milestone in 2016.

The Chennai plant has manufactured cars not only for the Indian market but also exports. To date, RNAIPL has exported more than 1.15 million vehicles from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port (formerly Ennore Port) to more than 108 destinations including markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL said: “Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan. We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India said: “Going ahead, we will leverage our new investment in India and our global expertise to bring out a truly exceptional lineup of products that set new benchmarks for growth.”

Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and MD, Renault India said: “Harnessing our collective strengths, resources, expertise, we are poised to introduce a lineup of new and enhanced vehicles, including advanced electric models, solidifying our position as pioneers in modern technology with a focus on reducing environmental footprint.”

Future plans for India

Earlier this year, the Renault Nissan Alliance announced an investment of $600 million (Rs 5,300 crore) in India to introduce new products and technologies, and boost production and R&D activities. The Alliance’s future focus includes the production of 6 new vehicles, including 2 fully electric vehicles that will be manufactured at RNAIPL. These projects will enhance overall plant utilisation and secure thousands of jobs for years to come.