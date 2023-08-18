Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), has announced the launch of its groundbreaking campaign, “Renault Experience Days” across Maharashtra. As part of this unprecedented initiative, Renault introduces the “Showroom on Wheels” Across 26 states, 3 UT’s and 625 locations in India.

This campaign will cover 31 locations in Maharashtra, and symbolises a remarkable transformation for Renault, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the state. The “Renault Experience Days” campaign serves as a testament to Renault’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.

By bringing the showroom experience directly to the customers’ doorsteps through the “Showroom on Wheels” and providing convenient and efficient vehicle servicing with the “Workshop on Wheels,” Renault aims to create an unparalleled and delightful experience for consumers in Maharashtra. Along with these, Renault Experience Days will also provide the on spot test drive, booking and car finance options, which will make a one-stop solution for the customers.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared his excitement about the initiative, stating, ” We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Renault Experience Days’ campaign in the vibrant state of Maharashtra. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in redefining the way our valued customers engage with the brand.”

The launch of “Renault Experience Days” signifies the next phase in Renault India’s growth trajectory, as the company leverages this initiative to make a profound impact in the Indian market. The “Showroom on Wheels” will serve as a mobile extension of Renault’s showrooms, offering potential customers the opportunity to explore and experience the latest Renault vehicles up close.

Expert sales personnel will be present onboard to provide detailed information and assist customers in making informed choices. On the other hand, the “Workshop on Wheels” initiative will ensure hassle-free maintenance and servicing of Renault vehicles at the customers’ doorstep.

Equipped with cutting-edge tools and operated by highly skilled technicians, these workshops will provide unparalleled convenience and efficiency to Renault owners across the nation.The Showroom on Wheels will feature interactive displays of Renault’s models like Triber, Kiger and Kwid, allowing visitors to delve into Renault’s latest innovations, safety features, and cutting-edge technology and test drive their favourite models at their convenience.

Renault India has expanded physical network infrastructure to more than 450+ sales and 500+ service touchpoints in India under ‘Project Vistaar’, which include 230+ Workshop on Wheels locations across the country.