Renault India announces festive offers ahead of Onam

These offers can be availed for the following product line-up- Kiger, Triber and Kwid.

Renault India portfolio
Renault's India line-up includes the Kwid, Triber and Kiger

Renault India announces special festive offers on the occasion of Onam. Customers will be able to avail discounts and benefits up to Rs 75,000 on its range of vehicles across Kerela. The existing Renault owners will be able to avail of Loyalty benefits. As the festival draws near Renault’s dealership in Kerela sold 200 vehicles in a day.

These offers can be availed for the following product line-up- Kiger, Triber and Kwid. Renault Kiger and Triber have got 4-star safety rating for adult occupants conferred by global NCAP.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales Marketing at Renault India commented, “Onam is a festival that resonates with the spirit of togetherness and celebration. At Renault, we believe in becoming an integral part of our customers’ joyful moments. The remarkable achievement of our dealer, who delivered 200 vehicles in a single day, is a testament to our brand’s strength and our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers. With our special festive offers, we aim to add more delight to this festive season and bring our customers closer to their dream of owning a Renault vehicle.”

The festive offers from Renault India are available across all its authorized dealerships and will be applicable for a limited period (till 31st  August 2023).

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 14:10 IST

