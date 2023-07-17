Regrip attracts investment from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in tyre start-up Regrip.

The start-up has created a process, with many checks and balances; uses quality grade rubber; and the process of shearing and retreading; and the entire train is an assembly line-like experience. This the start-up claims provides the same quality, strength, and sturdiness as a new tyre. The service is used by small and medium trucking companies, is absolutely safe, is half the price and doubles the life of the new tyre.

Suniel Shetty, along with Mahavir Pratap Sharma, an avid and seasoned early stage Angel Investor, and Tushar Suhalka, Founder of Regrip address the attendees and share insights on this ground-breaking partnership. Regrip, founded by Tushar Suhalka from Udaipur, Rajasthan, focuses on converting used tyres into reusable products, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Suniel Shetty said, “We are not just redefining the concept of recycled, safe, economical high quality tyres but also contributing to a greener future by reducing waste and maximising the lifecycle of each tyre. By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, we can create a better world for generations to come.”

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, the first investor in the start-up’ said “I absolutely loved the whole idea and the challenge of creating a brand in refurbished tyre’s. The entire mechanised process, quality end-product, the price, the safety and impact, were a win-win solution for the start-up and his investment.”

Tushar Suhalka, Founder, Regrip said, “At Regrip, we believe in the power of circular economy principles and environmental responsibility. Our journey has just begun, but we are determined to make a lasting impact. Through our tyre refurbishment process, we strive to provide affordable solutions, reduce waste, and contribute to a greener and cleaner planet.”