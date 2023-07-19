ReadyAssist’s SpeedForce opens 5 co-branded workshops in 45 days

Multibrand two-wheeler workshop and a subsidiary of ReadyAssist, SpeedForce, has announced the opening of five co-branded MAKServe workshops across the country. This announcement comes within 45 days of the announcement of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAK Lubricants from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

The strategic tie-up between SpeedForce and MAK Lubricants will enable more physical touchpoints for MAK Lubricant customers. Currently, there are 5 workshops opened under this tie-up in Vadodara, Kanpur, Karnal, Prayagraj, and Hyderabad and 4 more openings are planned this month.

Future plans

The SpeedForce team has ambitious plans to open a total of 200 such co-branded workshops within the next twelve months as part of the pilot phase. The pilot project will serve as a stepping stone for the future, enabling SpeedForce to fine-tune its operations and offer services across the nation.

Moreover, this collaborative effort will contribute to the nation’s economic growth. SpeedForce is committed to creating approximately 1,500 indirect job opportunities within the mechanical community over the next 12 months.

Vimal Singh, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist said, “Within a short span of 45 days, we have successfully transformed our tie-up into tangible progress, and this is just the beginning of our journey together. With the support of MAK Lubricants, we are confident in our ability to redefine the two-wheeler servicing experience in India.”