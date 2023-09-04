Rapido launches women-only ‘Bike Pink’ service in Chennai

Rapido launches ‘Bike Pink’ service in Chennai for women riders and captains. This service will cater to the needs of women riders by providing them with women captains for better commute.



In the first phase, Rapido will provide 25 electric bikes to female drivers who are facing financial challenges. Essential safety and driving skills will be provided to female drivers via training programs.

Currently, Rapido has 100 active female drivers in Chennai, it plans to onboard 500 drivers in the next three months. Bike pink service will be functional around 10+ women’s colleges in Chennai.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, of Rapido, said, “We believe in the power of women to drive change and progress in society. Bike Pink is our way of not only providing last-mile connectivity to women riders but also creating meaningful income opportunities for our women bike-taxi captains. We are committed to expanding this service and empowering women from all walks of life.”