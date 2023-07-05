Rapido introduces new features for driver-partners and users

Rapido, a leading bike taxi platform has launched two new features on its application called ‘Auto Dost’ aimed at providing support to local auto drivers and a new safety feature called ‘Night Rides Check’ to ensure the well-being of riders travelling between 10pm and 6am.

Through the Auto Dost initiative, Rapido aims to offer additional support to its auto captains, solidifying its position as a competitive differentiator in the market through the following –

Commission less than Rs 15 on every order, ensuring their earnings are maximised.

Unlimited cancellations with a cancellation amount of Rs 10, providing flexibility for captains in managing their rides.

Pickup charges of Rs 10 on every ride, acknowledging the efforts of captains in reaching the riders promptly.

A dedicated captain support centre for prompt and efficient resolution of any queries or concerns.

For providing safety support to users, it has also introduced Night Rides Check under which, users who utilise Rapido services between 10pm and 6am will receive a safety check call from the Rapido call centre after completing their ride.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido said, “Our Rapido Captains are the backbone of our business, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication. We believe in fostering a supportive ecosystem for our auto captains while prioritising the safety of our riders. The Auto Dost initiative is a testament to our commitment, launching this initiative will not only boost our captains’ morale but also improve our retention rate and the Night Rides Check feature further strengthens our efforts in providing a secure and reliable transportation experience.”